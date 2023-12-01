How to watch, listen: Michigan football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten Championship Game

Michigan football did what many didn’t think it could, having taken the field without head coach Jim Harbaugh and beat rival Ohio State, 30-24, in a dramatic game at The Big House. The prize? Entry into the Big Ten Championship Game to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, and likely earn a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third straight year.

The Wolverines are one of a handful of college football teams in action, and while they won’t have a fully captive audience (the ACC Championship is at the same time, featuring Florida State and Louisville), most eyes will likely be on the maize and blue, especially considering we’ll have a good idea of what the other top teams have done by the time they take the field.

Here’s where and when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: Fox

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

If you’re planning on catching the radio broadcast, it will be available at any of the following:

City Station Alpena (WZTK) 105.7 FM Ann Arbor (WTKA) 1050 AM Battle Creek (WBXX) 104.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 94.9 FM Benton Harbor (WSJM) 1400 AM Benton Harbor (W240CZ) 95.7 FM Cadillac (WKAD) 93.7 FM Caro/Cass City (WIDL) 92.1 FM Detroit (WWJ) 950 AM Detroit (WXYT) 97.1 FM Detroit (WOMC) 104.3 FM Escanaba (WDBC) 680 AM Flint (WTRX) 1330 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 1300 AM Grand Rapids (WOOD) 106.9 FM Grayling (WQON) 100.3 FM Jackson (WKHM) 970 AM Jackson (W268CA) 101.5 FM Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (WZUU) 92.5 FM Lansing (WQTX) 92.1 FM Ludington (WKZC) 94.9 FM Muskegon (WOOD) 106.9 FM Newberry (WNBY) 1450 AM Oscoda (WWTH) 100.7 FM Petoskey (WMBN) 1340 AM Petoskey (W284DG) 104.7 FM Port Huron (WHLS) 1450 AM Rogers City (WHAK) 99.9 FM Saginaw (WSGW) 790 AM Saginaw (WSGW) 100.5 FM St. Clair (W288BT) 105.5 FM Sturgis (WBET) 1230 AM Sturgis (W259CR) 99.7 FM Toledo, Ohio (WMIM) 98.3 FM Traverse City (WJML) 1110 AM Traverse City (WJNL) 1210 AM Traverse City (W266CS) 101.1 FM

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire