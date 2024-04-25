Watch & listen: José Ramírez hits monster grand slam

CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you’ve left the bases loaded when José Ramírez is headed to the plate, you’ve made a big mistake. Huge.

Thursday, Ramírez hit a grand slam off Chase Anderson, part of a five-run second inning for the Guardians against the Red Sox.

Announcer Tom Hamilton didn’t disappoint in his commentary.

“Anderson’s ready, he fires…a swing and a drive to deep right — a waaaaay back, gone!” he said.

With that grand slam, Ramírez tied Jim Thome for 12th on the Guardians’ all-time hits list with 1,353 hits. Ramírez is now tied with Rocky Colavito and Andre Thornton for the sixth most grand slams in franchise history.

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 25: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a grand slam off Chase Anderson #48 of the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Progressive Field on April 25, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 25: José Ramírez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a grand slam off Chase Anderson #48 of the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Progressive Field on April 25, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 Thursday and their season series against Boston 5-2 — all in an 11-day span.

The Guardians will host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Progressive Field.

