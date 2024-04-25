Watch & listen: José Ramírez hits monster grand slam
CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you’ve left the bases loaded when José Ramírez is headed to the plate, you’ve made a big mistake. Huge.
Thursday, Ramírez hit a grand slam off Chase Anderson, part of a five-run second inning for the Guardians against the Red Sox.
Announcer Tom Hamilton didn’t disappoint in his commentary.
“Anderson’s ready, he fires…a swing and a drive to deep right — a waaaaay back, gone!” he said.
With that grand slam, Ramírez tied Jim Thome for 12th on the Guardians’ all-time hits list with 1,353 hits. Ramírez is now tied with Rocky Colavito and Andre Thornton for the sixth most grand slams in franchise history.
The Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 6-4 Thursday and their season series against Boston 5-2 — all in an 11-day span.
The Guardians will host the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series beginning Friday night at Progressive Field.
