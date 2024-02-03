How to watch and listen to the Duquesne at Rhode Island basketball game

Rhode Island, coming off a 71-69 victory over the La Salle Explorers in which David Green scored 20 points, hosts the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday.

More: Rhode Island men's basketball nixes losing streak, downs La Salle at home; here's how

The Rams are 9-3 on their home court. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.2. The Dukes are 2-5 in conference play. Duquesne is sixth in the A-10 giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

Rhode Island makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Duquesne has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

Rams guard Luis Kortright splits La Salle defenders as he lunges to regain control of the ball in the first half of their game earlier this week.

Who are the top performers for Rhode Island and Duquesne?

Luis Kortright is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island. Dae Dae Grant averages 2.6 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 14.4 points and two steals over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

The last 10 games

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

When and where does Duquesne play Rhode Island?

South Kingstown, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Duquesne Dukes vs. URI Rams

The game will be televised on USA Network and heard on The Varsity Network.

