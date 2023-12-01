How to watch, listen to Dunbar at St. Augustine in a Class 3S state semifinal football game

Dunbar has reached the Class 3S state semifinals for the second straight season.

But unlike last year, Tigers fans will not have the convenience of seeing their team at home when they squandeed a nine-point second-half lead to Daytona Beach Mainland in last year’s 30-23 final four loss at North Law Firm Stadium.

Dunbar (11-2) will be taking the 5 1/2-hour drive to face St. Augustine (12-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. But don't worry, you don't have to make the drive to watch the Tigers. Here is how you can stay home but still follow the action.

Watch Dunbar at St. Augustine football

You will be able to stream the game through Facebook on 904 NOW, St. John's County's local news network. There won't be a direct link until game time but it will be found HERE.

Listen to Dunbar at St. Augustine football

The voice of Dunbar football Rob Liddle will be making the trip for you and will be broadcasting the game live. You can listen on 93.3 FM or 91.9 FM or stream the radio broadcast at TIGERFM.COM.

How Dunbar got to the Class 3S state semifinal

The Tigers have had a wild ride making the Class 3S state semifinal for the second straight season and we have had you covered the whole way.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: How to watch Class 3S football final four game Dunbar at St. Augustine