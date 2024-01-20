How to watch and listen to the Dayton Flyers as they play the Rhode Island Rams

Rhode Island Rams (9-8, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-2, 4-0 A-10)

The 21st-ranked Dayton Flyers, coming off a 70-65 win over the Saint Louis Billikens in which Daron Holmes scored 29 points, hosts the Rhode Island Rams on Saturday. The Flyers are 8-0 on their home court. Dayton has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points. The Rams have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Rhode Island has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) draws a foul from Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) in the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

The top performers for Dayton and Rhode Island

Holmes is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 3.2 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton. Luis Kortright is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

The last 10 games

Flyers: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

When and where does Rhode Island play Dayton?

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

How to watch and listen to the Dayton Flyers as they play the Rhode Island Rams

The game will be televised on the USA Network and heard on The Varsity Network

What is the betting line for the Dayton vs. Rhode Island game?

Odds will be posted here.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: How to watch, listen as the Dayton Flyers host the Rhode Island Rams