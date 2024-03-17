How to Watch/Listen as Brown plays Yale for Ivy League title, NCAA Tournament berth

Brown and Yale will face each other today for the Ivy League men's basketball championship. The winner earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Yale Bulldogs have gone 12-3 against Ivy League teams, with a 9-6 record in non-conference play. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Danny Wolf leads the Bulldogs with 9.7 boards.

The Brown Bears are 9-6 in Ivy League play. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 5.5.

Yale makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Brown has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Brown has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Yale have averaged.

Yale beat Brown, 80-70, on Jan. 9 in Providence this season. Brown topped Yale, 84-81, in overtime on March 9 in New Haven, Conn.

Brown's Nana Owusu-Anane pushes the ball against a Princeton defender in the Ivy League semifinals Saturday morning in New York.

Top performers for Yale and Brown

Wolf is averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 18.7 points and 3.6 assists. Owusu-Anane is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

The last 10 games

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

When and where does Brown play Yale?

New York (Columbia University); Sunday, noon

How to watch and listen to the Brown Bears vs. the Yale Bulldogs

The game will be televised on ESPN2 and heard online at The Varsity Network.

What is the betting line for Brown vs. Yale?

