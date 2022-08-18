WATCH: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown lists all 16 WRs drafted ahead of him

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Every year, there are NFL hopefuls who wait quite a while to hear their name called on draft weekend, and the experience of watching a long list of other players come off the board at their position builds a massive chip on their shoulder.

Such is the case for Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was the 17th wide receiver selected in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Lions finally took St. Brown with the 112th overall pick in the fourth round, and the USC product still hasn’t forgotten the name of every receiver taken ahead of them, including where they went to college (video contains profanity):

St. Brown obviously channeled that frustration into success as a rookie, racking up 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns in his first NFL campaign.

Don’t be surprised if he eclipses those numbers this year, fueled by that long list of fellow pass-catchers.

