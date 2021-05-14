Watch: Lions schedule breakdown and reaction with Detroit Lions Podcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire editor Jeff Risdon is now available. In this episode, the crew breaks down the Lions’ 2021 schedule week-by-week, with predictions and matchup analysis for all 17 games.

Among other topics:

  • The tearful rank Ragnow press conference and “reading the room”

  • The Los Angeles Rams’ ponderous draft strategy without Brad Holmes in their front office

  • How the Lions’ predicted finish impacts their 2022 NFL draft options

  • The media overkill of the NFL schedule release

  • Penei Sewell tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekend’s rookie minicamp, and why it could be a lot worse

Ep: 341 – Lions 2021 Schedule Reaction – Detroit Lions Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Global Sulphur Dyes Market to Reach $220.7 Million by 2027

    Abstract: - Global Sulphur Dyes Market to Reach $220. 7 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sulphur Dyes estimated at US$177. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$220.New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulphur Dyes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNW 7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Textile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$83.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Leather Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. - The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR - The Sulphur Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. - Paints & Coatings Segment to Record 3% CAGR - In the global Paints & Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. - Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) - ABS LaboratoriesApex IndustriesArchromaAtul Ltd.Bhanu Dyes Pvt. Ltd.Nippon Kayaku Co.,Ltd.Qingdao Sanhuan Colorchem Co.Sinochem Tianjin Co. Ltd.Venus Dye Chem Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNW I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 2: World Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 5: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Leather Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 8: World Historic Review for Leather Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 11: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 14: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Printing Ink by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 17: World Historic Review for Printing Ink by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing Ink by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 23: USA Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 32: China Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 41: France Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 50: UK Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 INDIA Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 71: India Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 108: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 110: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 111: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 113: UAE Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 114: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 116: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 117: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 AFRICA Table 118: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 119: Africa Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 120: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 48Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

  • How has Matthew Stafford fared against each of the Rams’ 2021 opponents in his career?

    Matthew Stafford has faced each of the Rams' 2021 opponents at least twice, except for the Lions.

  • NFL rumors: Eagles could make 'big' roster move before Week 1

    The Eagles seem to be okay with a rebuild - unless Howie Roseman has a bombshell up his sleeve before the season begins. By Adam Hermann

  • NBA roundup: Anthony Davis drops 42 in Lakers win

    Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers made 13 shots from 3-point range to overwhelm the Phoenix Suns in a 123-110 win on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Los Angeles avoided the three-game season sweep by Phoenix and remained one game behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference standings with four games left. Los Angeles, which lost eight of its previous 10 games, was without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma and Dennis Schroder.

  • Detroit Mercy women's basketball player gets ultimatum: We'll pay for school, but you won't play

    Maxine Moore said she has been told by Detroit Mercy that she can remain there on scholarship or leave. But she can no longer play basketball there.

  • Tyron Woodley wants to box ‘culture vulture’ Jake Paul: ‘I’m the one with the real smoke with you’

    Tyron Woodley wants to avenge his teammate's loss to Jake Paul.

  • Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2021? Here are six potential landing spots

    Does the three-time NFL MVP really want out of Green Bay? Does he want to host a TV show? Is he just sulking? Aaron Rodgers was voted NFL MVP by the Associated Press for the 2011, 2014 and 2020 seasons. Photograph: Jeffrey Phelps/AP So, where is Aaron Rodgers going to play this season? Does he really want out of Green Bay? Does he want to host a TV show? Is he just sulking? Is he willing to sink into the mud in order to force through a move if that’s what it requires? Every single non-Chiefs team in the league should pick up the phone to try to figure out the answers. Rarely, if ever, is a franchise quarterback available in their prime available via a trade – a reigning league MVP has never been traded. Rodgers may be 37 year 0ld, but he still has at least four to five more years of high-level play in his legs. It’s worth remembering: Tom Brady has started as many Super Bowls since turning 37 (five) as any other quarterback has all-time. Given his excellence from the pocket, Rodgers’ game should age just as gracefully. Still: We can whittle down the list quite quickly. Realistically, those teams who already feel like they have a young, future franchise-caliber quarterback will not pick up the phone. Neither will the teams who have recently been rebuffed and so moved on to new targets in the draft (the 49ers, the Patriots). The Colts are out of it after making a move for Carson Wentz at the start of the offseason; the same goes for the Lions and the Rams. And you can rule out any team that already has an aging quarterback whose absorbing a big chunk of that team’s salary cap (Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, et al). That leaves us with six potential landing spots – with apologies to the Giants, who should make the call but won’t. Denver Broncos The rumors of a Rodgers-to-Denver deal have bubbled along since the opening night of the draft. It makes sense. The Broncos are going nowhere with Drew Lock and his league-leading interception total; Teddy Bridgewater will serve as a competent bridge piece to whoever the Broncos look at next, but he isn’t the long-term answer. Who the Broncos turn to in the medium to long-term is even more pressing given the state of their division. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs aren’t going anywhere for the next decade-plus. Ditto for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. In order to keep up, the Broncos need to take a big swing. They were unable or unwilling to move up in the draft to land one of this year’s top quarterback prospects, which leaves them with three possibilities: A, ride this season out and hope they can land a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft; B, muddle along with Bridgewater in a state of quarterback purgatory; C, try to trade for an upgrade. There is no price that the Broncos should be unwilling to pay. Want a couple of first-rounders? Sure. Want us to tack a second-round pick on? Of course. Oh, you want Bradley Chubb, too? He’ll meet you at the airport. Las Vegas Raiders Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, the Raiders brain-trust, find themselves in a similar position to Denver: the backbone of a playoff team is there, but they’re lacking the spark at quarterback that can help close the gap to Kansas City (and help cover up some of their questionable personnel choices). Gruden is famously impatient, and he has long been the kind of vocal, strident advocate for all things Rodgers-ness that the quarterback appears to covet; the coach would certainly acquiesce to the quarterback’s wishes with his offensive scheme– Gruden, for all his bluster, is as malleable as any coach in the league in adjusting his offense to the skills of his quarterback. The Raiders have the picks and young talent needed to make a big offer. And if moving back to the West Coast is any part of Rodgers’ calculation, the Raiders represent his best opportunity. Carolina Panthers The Panthers are hovering. Owner David Tepper has been looking to make a big splash at quarterback ever since he purchased the team. Carolina sniffed around Deshaun Watson before his legal troubles surfaced and they were first in line to enquire about Russell Wilson when the quarterback’s sour relationship with the Seattle hierarchy came to light. Bringing in Sam Darnold while simultaneously paying Teddy Bridgewater to go away was a smart gamble. Maybe there’s something there in the former first-round pick. Maybe he was a victim or circumstances and poor coaching in New York. Maybe not. Maybe he stinks. But the Panthers are happy to bet on the potential of something, anything, rather than treading water with a known commodity like Bridgewater. But just because Carolina only recently added Darnold does mean that they’re wedded to him for any length of time. If Rodgers is available and interested, the Panthers will be at the front of the queue making their case – they could even include Darnold in such a deal if the Packers wanted to buy Jordan Love more time or wanted to flip him themselves for extra assets. Miami Dolphins In two short years, Chris Grier and Brian Flores, the head honchos in Miami, have orchestrated the model rebuild. They loaded up on draft picks, built to specific scheme requirements in free agency rather than chasing names, took longshots on some high-upside players, drafted their quarterback of the future once the right pieces were in place, brought that quarterback along slowly. The roster has shown complete buy-in. The team has developed a bunch of players from so-so prospects or bit-part pieces into the foundation of a side that has real division-title aspirations this coming season. Miami could continue on that normal evolutionary line. They could continue to take things linear: they can explain away Tua Tagovailoa’s early struggles as the natural issues of any rookie quarterback; they could give him time to grow; they can continue to build around Tagovailoa, slowly and methodically. Or they could try to microwave success right now; they could use some of their remaining assets from the rebuilding days and take a run at a deal for Rodgers. No matter how smart or calculated a team’s long-term plan is, it means little for a coach or GM if their hand-picked quarterback turns the ball over on third down. It’s short-sighted, but it’s the way the league works. Would the Dolphins hierarchy rather bet on the next six years (perhaps more) of Tagovailoa or the next three years (perhaps more) of Rodgers, particularly in a division that is in a state of some flux? New Orleans Saints For the first time in a long time, the Saints are in the market for a quarterback. Sean Payton has the kind of quarterback-friendly, it’s-more-of-a-partnership-than-coaching reputation that could lure Rodgers to the NFC South. The Saints have bad big trades before and are happy to be ruthless in pursuit of upgrading their roster: they will move on fan favourites, will dangle out superstars in trades, will finagle the salary cap in order to squeeze out an extra couple of dollars in order to add another player now to win today not caring about the future. In short, all of the things that Rodgers has issues with in Green Bay. At some point soon, the Saints will have to pay for all of the salary cap sins of the back-end of the Drew Brees era, but there’s enough flexibility in the new collective Bargaining Agreement for the team to kick that can down the road for another two years, opening up enough of a window that could tempt Rodgers to make the move. Green Bay Packers The Packers do not want to trade Rodgers. If anything, it would be preferable from the Packers’ perspective for Rodgers to retire than to move to another team, no matter the amount of compensation that would come back in exchange, which means that the quarterback is going to need to make a stink – publicly or privately – in order to get out of Green Bay. That offers three interesting questions that Rodgers must answer before he hits the ultimate I-want-out button (so far, all Rodgers-wants-out chatter has come via leaks, not his own mouth): Does he want to leave to improve his chances to win a Super Bowl somewhere else? Does he want to leave because he feels promises have been broken by those above him and he cannot continue to work with the team? Does he really just want to move because he’s tired of Wisconsin and wants to move back to the West Coast where he could potentially host Jeopardy!? It’s hard to argue that wherever he could land would be a demonstrable upgrade over the roster in Green Bay. The Packers went to the NFC championship game last year, their cap sheet is healthy, and they have the assets to add some immediate help if Rodgers commits to staying and lays out his own timeline. Rodgers could turn any franchise into a legitimate contender, such is his excellence and individual style, but it’s hard to make the argument that his Super Bowl odds would be improved by moving elsewhere. Jeopardy! Lurking over everything is the idea that Rodgers could retire to be the full-time host of Jeopardy!. The show’s show-runner has stated publicly that they’re looking for a host that can commit their full-time to the show rather than viewing it as a side hustle alongside their main role. Being an NFL quarterback would seem to disqualify Rodgers from contention. Rodgers doesn’t think so. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do Jeopardy!. So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work,” Rodgers told The Ringer. “It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job.” Rodgers wants Jeopardy! but does Jeopardy! want Rodgers? Rodgers did a good job as a game show host… for a professional quarterback. But some of the buzz surrounding his performance feels overblown. It’s similar to Blake Griffin’s rendezvous with stand-up comedy. Athletes are generally graded in such things on a curve, the commentariat writ large grateful to any athlete for showing a modicum of personality beyond a barrage of cliches. And so the praise pours in. He’s hilarious! He was amazing! Griffin wasn’t giving Dave Chappelle any sleepless nights. And while Jeopardy! is probably enjoying the bump of being in the Aaron Rodgers business, are they willing to turn a media juggernaut over to a rookie ahead of a TV professional? And if Jeopardy! demanded the host work full-time, would Rodgers be willing to retire in his prime, a year after winning the league’s MVP award, in order to host a game show? He might. Everybody’s priorities are different. But that would potentially put him on the hook for $31 million if the Packers looked to recuperate his signing bonus.

  • Matt Rhule 'disappointed' after Teddy Bridgewater fires parting shot at Panthers practice habits

    Matt Rhule was forced to play defense in public after Teddy Bridgewater criticized his and Joe Brady's coaching routine.

  • UFC free fight: Tony Ferguson submits Lando Vannata in wild brawl

    Ahead of his UFC 262 co-main event with Beneil Dariush, relive Tony Ferguson's finish of Lando Vannata at UFC Fight Night 91.

  • NHL playoff power rankings: Which team has best chance to win Stanley Cup?

    The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs will be a step toward normalcy, but there are still a few new format wrinkles that we haven't seen in recent years.

  • What the Mike Hughes trade means for the Vikings

    The Vikings trading away Mike Hughes is a vote of confidence in their current cornerback unit.

  • Unique schedule quirk with Ravens plays to the Browns advantage

    The Browns play the Ravens back-to-back around their Week 13 bye

  • Report: Lions looking to trade right tackle Tyrell Crosby

    Crosby is entering the final year of his rookie contract and lost his starting spot

  • ‘You got Dana White privilege’: Tony Ferguson steals show at UFC 262 press conference

    Tony Ferguson was on fire as he took aim at Michael Chandler, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his opponent, Beneil Dariush.

  • Bengals are one of three teams with rare schedule structure in 2021

    The Cincinnati Bengals are one of a few teams with rare three-game stretches in 2021.

  • 'Should probably have poured it down the sink': Legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas defends Bob Baffert

    Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas defends Bob Baffert, while others wonder if he's given preferential treatment.

  • Kelvin Benjamin is expected at Giants rookie minicamp as tryout player

    Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman picked wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin with the 28th selection in the 2014 draft and now he’s giving him an opportunity to resume his playing career. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Benjamin is expected to take part in this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Benjamin was with the [more]

  • Former NFL linebacker says he’d ‘throw around’ Tebow as a tight end

    Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich said he would throw Tebow around at tight end now despite being four years removed from playing.

  • Say hello to Hunter Renfroe, the best defensive right fielder in baseball

    Hunter Renfroe is staking his claim as the best defensive right fielder in the game, and leaving his teammates in awe in the process, writes John Tomase.

  • NBA acknowledges late missed call that harmed Rockets, helped Lakers

    In the "Last Two Minute" officiating report, the NBA acknowledged that Talen Horton-Tucker should have been called for a late travel.