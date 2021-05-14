Watch: Lions schedule breakdown and reaction with Detroit Lions Podcast

GlobeNewswire

Abstract: - Global Sulphur Dyes Market to Reach $220. 7 Million by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sulphur Dyes estimated at US$177. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$220.New York, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sulphur Dyes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNW 7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Textile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$83.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Leather Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. - The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR - The Sulphur Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. - Paints & Coatings Segment to Record 3% CAGR - In the global Paints & Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. - Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) - ABS LaboratoriesApex IndustriesArchromaAtul Ltd.Bhanu Dyes Pvt. Ltd.Nippon Kayaku Co.,Ltd.Qingdao Sanhuan Colorchem Co.Sinochem Tianjin Co. Ltd.Venus Dye Chem Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNW I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 2: World Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 5: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Leather Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 8: World Historic Review for Leather Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 11: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 14: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Printing Ink by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 17: World Historic Review for Printing Ink by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing Ink by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 23: USA Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 CHINA Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 32: China Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 EUROPE Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 FRANCE Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 41: France Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 50: UK Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 INDIA Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 71: India Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 108: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 110: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 111: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 113: UAE Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 114: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 116: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 117: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 AFRICA Table 118: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR Table 119: Africa Historic Review for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR Table 120: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Sulphur Dyes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Textile, Leather Processing, Paints & Coatings, Paper, Printing Ink and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 IV. COMPETITION Total Companies Profiled: 48Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033030/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001