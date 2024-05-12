Watch: Lions rookie minicamp report via the Detroit Lions Podcast

Friday marked the start of the Detroit Lions rookie minicamp, the first chance to see the newcomers to the team in action. It was the only session of the three-day rookie event open to the media, and it was one worth the trip to Allen Park to catch the debut of all the rookie newcomers.

It was a good time to check out the draft class of 2024 on its first day in a Lions uniform. Knowing that it’s the first day of any sort of practice, the first experience with the coaching staff and the first time many of these guys have had live football action in six months, it’s important to not read too much into the action. Even so, first impressions are important.

How did Terrion Arnold do at cornerback? What was it like to see Giovanni Manu in action? Who stood out amongst the undrafted rookies? What was the coaching staff like without Dan Campbell in attendance?

All of that and much more gets covered in the video recap here, produced via the Detroit Lions Podcast.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire