Watch: Lions rookie CB would ‘jam her in the dirt’ if his mom played WR

It takes a certain mindset to succeed as an outside cornerback in the NFL. For first-round pick Terrion Arnold of the Detroit Lions, that mindset was forged early by his mother.

Arnold proudly credits his mother for his style and attitude that propelled him from starring at Alabama to being Detroit’s top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After Friday’s initial rookie minicamp practice session in Detroit ended, he shared a great example of the competitiveness that he inherited and was also nurtured by his mother.

“We used to fight when I was younger, just wrestling,” Arnold shared with a genuine smile. “I’ll never forget one time she kicked my tooth out. We were going at it.”

That was not the end of the competitive fire.

“If my mom was a receiver I’d jam her in the dirt,” Arnold said. “And my mom knows that right now.”

A longer cut of the Terrion Arnold answer about his mother…🤣 pic.twitter.com/nCuIIVDixe — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) May 10, 2024

Sounds like mom wouldn’t have it any other way!

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire