Watch: Lions LT Taylor Decker hauls in a touchdown catch vs. Seahawks

It’s not been a game with many highlights for the Detroit Lions, but the team got one of the most fun ones of the season in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Seattle.

Left tackle Taylor Decker hauled in a touchdown reception on a tackle-eligible play, snatching a throw from QB Tim Boyle out of the air for his second career touchdown. It was a nice catch, with Decker showing soft hands and good catchpoint strength for an offensive lineman.

The Lions had tried a similar play to backup OT Matt Nelson earlier and it failed when Nelson bobbled the ball away. Decker was not to be denied:

BIG MAN TOUCHDOWN Lions get it to Taylor Decker 🙌 📹 @NFL pic.twitter.com/zaFkFBmZca — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 2, 2022

The ensuing conversion narrowed the deficit to 38-22. It was a much-needed jolt of fun and energy in what had been a dismal afternoon for Detroit.