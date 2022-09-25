Watch: Lions extend TD streak to 16 straight quarters

The Detroit Lions got on the scoreboard first in Minnesota in the Week 3 matchup with the Vikings. Jamaal Williams plunged into the end zone from two yards out to give the Lions the early lead.

Williams’ touchdown extended the Lions streak of scoring a touchdown in each quarter to an outstanding 16 in a row. That’s the most in the NFL.

The touchdown was set up by an aggressive call from offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and head coach Dan Campbell to go for it on 4th-and-5 from the Minnesota 32-yard line. The shallow crossing pattern to Amon-Ra St. Brown wound up gaining 30.

Both the Lions and Vikings missed field goals on their opening possessions.

