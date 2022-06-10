Watch: The Lions draft room reaction to landing Jameson Williams

One of the highlights of the latest episode of “Inside The Den” from the Detroit Lions takes us to the moment when the staff realized they were getting what they wanted in Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The draft-centric episode from the Lions’ in-house media shows GM Brad Holmes working the phones to negotiate a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 12 overall. But it’s contingent on Williams being there. And that came into serious question when the New Orleans Saints traded up to No. 11.

To the relief of Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and the rest of the Lions draft room–which was unified in coveting Williams, the Saints chose Ohio State WR Chris Olave instead of Williams.

The clip from Twitter nicely frames the background and then captures the spontaneous jubilation when everything falls the way the Lions wanted.

This is REALLY well done by the Lions. Tremendous content.https://t.co/WTJaR6Mg35 pic.twitter.com/tJOsauztx6 — Ari Meirov (@AriMeirov) June 9, 2022

The overjoyed reaction from the room tell you just how excited the Lions are to have the speedy Williams in the den, even if he might not be ready for the start of his rookie season.