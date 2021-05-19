Watch: Lions draft recap and UDFA breakdown with Ourlads

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
Now that the rookie minicamp is complete, it’s a little easier to provide a more informed perspective on the Detroit Lions draft class of 2021. In a video recording and podcast with Ourlads scouting network, I was able to offer some deeper insight into the first draft class from new GM Brad Holmes.

We talked about how the rookie class impacts the Lions depth chart and what roles the versatile players like second-rounder Levi Onwuzurike and fourth-round wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown will play for head coach Dan Campbell.

We also broke down the chances for several of the undrafted free agents, including the wide receivers who have a chance to earn not just roster spots but actual playing time on the 53-man roster.

