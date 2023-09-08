Watch: Lions DB Brian Branch scores a TD in his NFL debut
Lions rookie defensive back Brian Branch had himself one heck of a “welcome to the NFL” moment. The second-round rookie from Alabama scored on a pick-six in the third quarter of Detroit’s opener in Kansas City.
It could not have come at a better time for the Lions. Trailing 14-7, Branch reached back behind him to snatch a deflected pass that went off the hands of Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Branch secured the tip-drill INT and motored 50 yards into the end zone for the game-tying score.
Getting a pick-six off Patrick Mahomes is quite a way to make a splash in his first NFL game!
.@NFL, meet @brianbb_1 #DETvsKC | 🎥 NBC pic.twitter.com/6L7m6SZSrF
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 8, 2023