​​Leagues Cup 2023 Final: How to watch Lionel Messi in the Inter Miami vs. Nashville game

Messi and Inter Miami are headed to the Leagues Cup Final this weekend, where they'll face Nashville on the field. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Although World Cup winner Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut less than a month ago, the Messi Effect is apparently already working its magic, as Inter Miami easily beat Philadelphia Union 4-1 in the semifinals Tuesday night, and will now face Nashville in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final. The win also means Inter Miami has a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup — a first in the team’s history. Ready to watch Messi and Miami play Nashville this weekend? Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s Major League Soccer match, including start time, how to watch, ways to stream MLS and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Nashville:

Stream every MLS and Leagues Cup match: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+

Watch the Leagues Cup Final in Spanish: Fubo Pro

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Geodis Park, Nashville, TN

Game: Inter Miami vs. Nashville

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: MLS season pass via Apple TV+

How to watch the Leagues Cup Final: Inter Miami vs. Nashville

The Leagues Cup Final will not air on TV, so to tune into what is sure to be an exciting game, you’ll need to sign up for an MLS Season Pass, which you can get for half-off right now through Apple TV.

Apple TV and MLS Season Pass have partnered to bring subscribers every MLS and Leagues Cup match with no blackouts. Subscribers get English and Spanish broadcasts of hundreds of live MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches, plus game replays, highlights, analysis, and more original programming. For those that already subscribe to Apple TV+, the MLS Season Pass add-on will run you $12.99 per month or $39 for the whole season. Not an Apple TV+ subscriber? You can still get it for $14.99 monthly or $49 for the season, but an MLS Season Pass subscription won't include Apple TV+'s original programming.

How to watch the Leagues Cup Final in Spanish:

Fubo TV's Pro tier gives you access to Spanish-language coverage of MLS games on TUDN. Plus, you'll get other great channels for watching live sports like Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, NFL Network and more. At $75 per month, the live TV streaming service offers 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform also offers a 7-day free trial period.

What time is Saturday’s Miami vs. Nashville game?

The 2023 Leagues Cup Final game between Inter Miami and Nashville is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Saturday, August 19.

