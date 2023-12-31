Advertisement

WATCH: Lil’Jordan Humphrey scores 54-yard TD vs. Chargers

Jon Heath

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey scored an impressive 54-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s official Twitter/X page:

At the time of publication, Denver leads Los Angeles 10-3.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire