WATCH: Lil’Jordan Humphrey hauls in a touchdown for the Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is finding his groove with his new team.

Humphrey was one of the best players on the field in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday.

He snagged six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown to give the Pats a late fourth-quarter lead. A great showing for Humphrey, who is looking to secure a spot on the New England roster.

#Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe finds WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey for the TD to take the lead 🔥pic.twitter.com/bWcrodo53a — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 12, 2022

Fellow former Longhorn wide receiver Collin Johnson also stood out in the game. Johnson finished with seven catches for 82 yards as the Giants took down the Patriots 23-21 on a last-second field goal.

Humphrey and Johnson were a dynamic duo for the Longhorns in 2018. The two combined for over 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns helping lead Texas to its best season since 2010.

