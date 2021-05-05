Watch the lights go out in New Orleans as Stephen Curry puts up a three

Stephen Curry literally shot the lights out in New Orleans.

His first 3-pointer of the night was his 300th of the season — he becomes the first player in NBA history to have 300 or more 3s in four seasons.

He was so hot, the Pelicans apparently went to the “turn the lights out defense.”

I think what really happened is Don Cheadle had a pretty big pinch and was able to blow the power to the whole block

Curry finished the game with 37 but the Pelicans showed some grit and came back the night after a painful loss and got the win, 108-103.

Watch the lights go out in New Orleans as Stephen Curry puts up a three originally appeared on NBCSports.com

