Watch the lights go out in New Orleans as Stephen Curry puts up a three
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Stephen Curry literally shot the lights out in New Orleans.
His first 3-pointer of the night was his 300th of the season — he becomes the first player in NBA history to have 300 or more 3s in four seasons.
He was so hot, the Pelicans apparently went to the “turn the lights out defense.”
New way of defending Steph Curry… turn the lights off 😂 pic.twitter.com/ia9Fp5hSQ7
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 5, 2021
I think what really happened is Don Cheadle had a pretty big pinch and was able to blow the power to the whole block…
Curry finished the game with 37 but the Pelicans showed some grit and came back the night after a painful loss and got the win, 108-103.
Check out more on the Warriors
Three things to know: Draymond finds time stone, Curry scores 41, Warriors... Watch Curry drop 41, Warriors close in on play-in spot with win against Pelicans Daryl Morey defends NBA play-in tournaments
Watch the lights go out in New Orleans as Stephen Curry puts up a three originally appeared on NBCSports.com