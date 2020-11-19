Watch: Lexi Thompson makes hole-in-one at Pelican Women's Championship
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
Thompson holed a 9-iron from 162 yards on the par-3 third hole, her 12th of the day, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
🚨 @Lexi WITH AN ACE 🚨
Thompson shot even-par 72 in the first round, with two birdies and four bogeys to go with the ace.