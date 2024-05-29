Watch: Lewiston runs around Edward Little in baseball rivalry win

May 28—AUBURN — Lewiston capitalized with runners on base en route to an 8-3 baseball victory over Edward Little on Tuesday at Central Maine Community College.

Ethan Blue had three singles and a double to set the tone for the Blue Devils (8-8). No. 2 hitter Dan Pelletier had two singles.

"One through nine, we competed and played. It was a whole team effort tonight, it was a great win," Pelletier said.

The win kept Lewiston's slim playoff chances alive.

"Our boys did everything they possibly could after their start to put ourselves in a position to make the playoffs," Lewiston coach Chris Reed said. "It's going to be up to someone else now, but we will cross our fingers."

Edward Little's loss put the Red Eddies behind the 8-ball in terms of the Class A North playoffs.

"We never made excuses for our injuries all year long," Edward Little coach Dave Jordan said. "Obviously, we had Drew (Smith), and we also had five other guys who were injured, but we battled and put ourselves in position in the last game of the year to have a chance. We just lost to a better team today."

Blue got Lewiston off on the right foot in the top of the first with a long single to center field. He stole second and scored on a Pelletier single when the throw from the outfield missed the cutoff man.

"It was great. Leadoff batters are supposed to get on base," Blue said.

Edward Little (7-9) starter Owen Scott struck out the next two batters and got a groundout to end the first.

After the Red Eddies left two on in the bottom of the first, Lewiston had a two-out rally in the top of the second to add to its advantage. Matt Levasseur got hit by a pitch, Lonnie Thomas reached first by beating a throw and Ethan Blue singled to load the bases. Pelletier walked to bring home Levasseur for a 2-0 lead.

Scott then picked up a strikeout to end the threat. He had five in the game and he allowed nine hits.

Lewiston tacked three runs on in the top of the third and it all started when Jeffrey Randall got hit by a pitch. After stealing second, Randall scored on a Payson Goyette single to right. Goyette got awarded second base as the umpires ruled interference at first. After a Dylan Blue single moved Goyette to third, a bunt single by Joe Dube scored Goyette. A Levasseur sacrifice bunt brought home Blue for a 5-0 lead.

"We did a good job putting traffic out there," Reed said. "We brought in a lot of guys and we did a nice job of adding as the game went on. Get a couple, get one, even that one in the seventh is still a big run because it shows you are still in the game and focused on extending the lead."

Edward Little caught Dube trying to steal third while Scott picked up another strikeout to end the inning.

Eli St. Laurent hit a one-out single, and with two outs in the third, he stole second and third. St. Laurent scored on a Ben DuBois single to get the Red Eddies on the board, down 5-1.

Ethan Blue had a ground-rule double to right field to start the fourth but was left stranded at third.

"It was a tough count, 2-2, I was just putting something in play," Ethan Blue said. "He came back over the outside corner with another changeup, I think it was. I just put my bat on it."

In the bottom of the inning, Breccan Albert singled and reached second on an error, but Edward Little couldn't drive him in.

Dylan Blue reached on an error and Dube singled to start the fifth. Levasseur laid a sac bunt down to move them over. Thomas reached second on an error, scoring Blue, and Ethan Blue singled in Dube for a 7-1 lead. Scott got out of the jam with back-to-back flyouts.

"There was some tough sun over there," Jordan said of the errors. "They were putting the ball in play and we were having to throw the ball over and it was hard to see on our end. ... There were a couple of innings there where it was hard for the first baseman to see."

Dylan Blue struck out the first two batters of the bottom of the fifth. Then TJ Kramarz walked and DuBois singled. Blue got a groundout to end the inning.

Dylan Blue went five-plus innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine. He also had one walk.

Lewiston loaded the bases against St. Laurent, who came on in relief at the start of the sixth inning. St. Laurent was able to get out of the jam without any damage done.

After Brooks Beaudry singled to start the bottom of the sixth, Dylan Blue's night ended on the mound. Randall came on in relief to get the next three batters out, including two strikeouts.

Lewiston scored one more run in the top of the seventh.

Kramarz hit a two-run home run to left in the bottom of the seventh.

"He gave a shot at the end, but they made more plays than we did today," Jordan said.

Copy the Story Link

High school roundup: Mountain Valley vaults rival Dirigo in baseball

High school roundup: Kyeria Morse pitches Oxford Hills softball past Camden Hills