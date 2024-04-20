Watch: Lewiston girls lacrosse finishes off Bangor with big fourth quarter

Apr. 19—LEWISTON — Lewiston and Bangor battled back and forth through three quarters until the Blue Devils scored five goals in the fourth quarter to win Friday's girls lacrosse game 11-7 at Don Roux Field.

Anna Courtemanche and Maddie Cote each scored a hat trick for Lewiston (1-2). Lauren Landry and Crew Langley tallied two goals apiece and Hayley Aloegnikou chipped in one goal.

Bangor's Kiersten Daigle scored a game-high five goals. Annie Phillips and Ellie Kuhl contributed one goal each for the Rams (1-1).

In the cage, Bangor's Hulda Mattsen made nine saves. Lewiston keeper Hannah Burleigh stopped six shots — two of them off of key free position shots.

Scoring was slow to come on both sides of the field, and the Blue Devils only led by two, 3-1, at the end of the first half. In the second half, the Rams stretched their man-on-man defensive pressure to the 12-meter line, but Lewiston scored three goals in the third period then five in the fourth.

The Blue Devils will be back in action Monday when they travel to Windham to face the Eagles (1-1).

