Watch: Lewiston boys and girls earn rivalry tennis victories over Edward Little

Apr. 23—The Lewiston boys and girls tennis teams both won Monday's rivalry tilts with Edward Little at Lewiston High School.

The Blue Devils won the boys match 3-2.

Austin Vincent and Gavin Bavis were singles winners and Caleb Paris and Lucas Boyd took the No. 1 doubles match for Lewiston.

Edward Little sophomore Calvin Vincent won the No. 1 singles match, and the No. 2 doubles match went to Red Eddies duo Ryan Manson and Nathaniel Bigos-Lowes.

Lewiston won the girls match 4-1.

The Blue Devils were victorious in all three singles matches, with wins by Honora White, Claudia Cucubica and Lexi Landry. Sahra Mohamed and Sarah Mack won the No. 1 doubles match for Lewiston.

Edward Little's win was by Anaya Egge and Miriah Kiruac in No. 2 doubles.

