WATCH Lewis Cine move around well during OTAs

After being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine was in line to be a difference-maker for the defense. Unfortunately, he broke his leg in the fourth game of the season covering a punt against the New Orleans Saints.

During offseason team activities, the defensive players hit the field for the first time and teammates came away forgetting that Cine was even injured.

Look at how fluid he is moving in the video below. He could be a massive addition to the Vikings defense.

Voluntary workouts are underway for the #Vikings. Safety Lewis Cine is working his way back from a leg injury during his rookie season last year. Guys on defense have told us, they forgot Cine was even injured, he's recovered so well. @KSTPSports pic.twitter.com/QSFszq90vr — Alec Ausmus (@A_TwiceKSTP) May 3, 2023

