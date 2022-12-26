WATCH: Leonard Fournette carries entire Cardinals defense 10 yards downfield

Fournette had the whole defense trying to tackle him 😤 📺: #TBvsAZ on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3PGayaIFW9 pic.twitter.com/gFcHrRmFT4 — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022

After a false start penalty set the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to start one of their first-quarter drives Sunday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Leonard Fournette decided to make up for it.

Taking a handoff from Tom Brady, Fournette proceeded to run through first contact, and with a little help from his friends, carried nearly the entire Cardinals defense about 10 yards down the field.

Bucs fans are hoping to see that same energy from the offense all night long.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire