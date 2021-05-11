WATCH: Leo Komarov cheapshots David Pastrnak after the whistle

WATCH: Komarov cheapshots Pastrnak after the whistle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A bizarre cheapshot in the first period of Monday's Boston Bruins-New York Islanders matchup was a scary sight for B's fans.

New York Islanders forward Leo Komarov appeared to hit Bruins star David Pastrnak in the chest or stomach with the butt end of his stick after the whistle. Pastrnak was down for a period of time but stayed in the game.

Komarov was already being called for slashing, then he earned an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his antics.

Watch the play below:

What was this from Leo Komarov? pic.twitter.com/YvHCxQxNRy — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 10, 2021

Not what the Bruins want to see heading into the playoffs, but Taylor Hall made Komarov and the Isles pay with a goal moments later.

Pastrnak has 20 goals and 27 assists on the season. The Bruins are one point ahead of the Islanders for third in the East division.