You don't really need a lot of info about the above video to enjoy its pure insanity.

It features former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra and Chris Morgan, aka Bagel Boss Guy. The former Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets outfielder is fighting the guy known for being rude in a bagel shop and going viral. The boxing bout is set in Atlantic City in September and they were promoting it today at Tony Luke's cheesesteak shop in South Philly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both of them said mean stuff. But the parts that succeeded in grabbing our attention enough to post a video about it were Lenny taking a swipe at Bagel Guy and a bottle being thrown in return.

But wait for it ... it gets better. Just when you thought you'd seen it all, Lenny takes a running dive across a table at Morgan. It's rather impressive. And hilarious.

Perhaps the best part about the whole thing: Lenny is wearing a shirt that simply says "GET PAID" on the back.

Indeed. Get paid, Lenny.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies

Watch Lenny Dykstra attack Bagel Boss Guy at cheesesteak shop in chaotic and hilarious fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia