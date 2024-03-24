Watch Lee's priceless reaction to Luciano's towering home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Jung Hoo Lee was among those in awe of the towering home run Giants shortstop Marco Luciano belted into left field during the fourth inning of San Francisco's 11-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Scottsdale Stadium.

With the game tied 4-4, Luciano stepped up to the plate with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the fourth inning. The 22-year-old blasted a moonshot that soared over the heads of fans assembled on the grass beyond the left field fence before bouncing off the scoreboard.

While Luciano was at the plate, Lee was conducting an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Dave Flemming and Javier Lopez, which offered the perfect opportunity to capture his priceless reaction to his teammates' towering shot.

That Marco Luciano 💣 had Jung Hoo Lee shook 😂 pic.twitter.com/1TmeDztcEg — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 23, 2024

Luciano has been on a hot-streak to close out the Giants' slate of Cactus League games, and credited a handful of adjustments he made as the spark behind his improved play heading into the regular season.

"As a hitter, you always have to make adjustments," Luciano shared. " I made adjustments with my hands, kind of stayed back a little bit more in the [batters] box and be a little more aggressive. I think those are the three things that I have adjusted on."

A red-hot Marco Luciano reveals the adjustments he made at the plate after a slow start to spring training 🔽 pic.twitter.com/8CMO3TbOaN — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 23, 2024

Luciano is ranked as the No. 39 overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline and is San Francisco's No. 2 prospect behind only Kyle Harrison. The 22-year-old has made a strong case to be counted on as an everyday contributor when the Giants kick off their regular season against the San Diego Padres on March 28 at Oracle Park.

