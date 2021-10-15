Watch LeBron score 30, Westbrook 18; Kings drop Lakers to 0-6 in preseason

The Los Angeles Lakers finished preseason 0-6, falling 116-112 to the Kings Thursday night.

That doesn’t matter — literally — but what does matter is if the Lakers’ stars look ready for the season that tips off next Tuesday.

They do. LeBron James scored 30 on 12-of-20 shooting, with six assists, and looked in mid-season form Thursday. Russell Westbrook added 18 points.

Westbrook to LeBron 😤 pic.twitter.com/5w33DstD9o — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 15, 2021

Russ with the breakaway slam 💨 pic.twitter.com/QFjsSj6X4y — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 15, 2021

Does that 0-6 record bother the Lakers?

Is Russ worried at all about the team's 0-6 preseason? "I've been in the league 13 years, I can't tell you my preseason record for any of those years… (laughs) So no, it doesn't matter." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 15, 2021

The Kings’ De'Aaron Fox finished the night with 21 points and five assists, while Terence Davis added 20 PTS. The Kings finish the preseason 4-0.

Like the Lakers’ record, that number is wiped clean as the season starts, but the Kings showed an offensive flow that can give them confidence going into the season. The Lakers’ offense showed connectivity and flow for stretches as well, but the defense has a ways to go — and starting against Stephen Curry and the Warriors is no way to ease into the season.

But at least LeBron looks ready.

