WATCH: LeBron, Russell Westbrook work out together at Lakers practice facility

The Los Angeles Lakers are inching closer to the first preseason game of the year, meaning players are preparing for the new season.

Los Angeles kicks off the preseason at home against the Brooklyn Nets on Oct. 3 at 12:30 p.m. PT, but with a few weeks remaining before that date, players are hitting the gym.

A few days after appearing in the music video for Nas’ new song “Brunch on Sundays”, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have been getting shots up together.

It’s slated to be a big season for the two stars as they’ll need to prove they can make the on-court fit work. Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal believes in the two stars but said it’s “championship or bust” for L.A.

Watch James and Westbrook practice, courtesy of the Lakers’ official YouTube channel: