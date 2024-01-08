Watch: LeBron James throws down monstrous dunk on Paul George

The Los Angeles Lakers were seriously reeling coming into their Sunday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Lakers had lost 10 of their previous 13 games, the Clippers had won 14 of 16 and were on a five-game winning streak.

After falling behind 16-7 early, the Lakers fought back to make things competitive and trailed by just four at halftime. Early in the third quarter, LeBron James decided to make a statement.

He came down in transition and took off in the lane for a thunderous dunk while getting fouled by Paul George. He then completed the three-point play to tie the score at 55.

Just over a week after turning 39 years of age, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer still isn’t showing any real signs of aging.

