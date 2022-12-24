Watch LeBron James’ shoe come off on play to tie game, Lakers fall to Hornets

LeBron James is otherworldly — the man who turns 38 next Friday continues to carry these Lakers with Anthony Davis out, and on Friday night put up his sixth straight 30+ point game. Friday night he scored 18 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter trying to will these Lakers to a win over the Hornets.

He literally came out of his shoe trying — and it wasn’t enough.

Down two with:06 seconds left, the Lakers got the ball to LeBron on a drive the lane, three defenders started to collapse on him, LeBron cuts — and his shoe came off. As he falls, LeBron kicks the ball to an open Dennis Schroder in the corner, but he misses the 3-pointer, which is basically your ballgame.

Game on the line…. And LeBron comes right out of his shoe! 👟#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/JzVVN2Ijgf — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) December 24, 2022

The entire end of this game was a combination of sloppy, entertaining and unbelievable. LeBron had tied the game with a driving layup, then with :42 remaining, LaMelo Ball made an ill-advised pocket bounce pass that Austin Reaves stole (well, really, it just came right to him), and Reaves started a break the other way. Reaves tried to pass to Patrick Beverley in the paint but it was a little behind him and the fast-charging Russell Westbrook thought it was a pass to him, both got a hand on the ball as it caromed out of bounds.

This game is WILD… watch this whole sequence sitting down pic.twitter.com/EBg4MMR5Qf — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) December 24, 2022

The game-winner (as it was) was a putback attempt by Gordon Hayward off a missed Terry Rozier 3-pointer, Hayward’s shot came off the backboard and then rolled off the rim, but upon review the referees said LeBron interfered with the ball after it hit the backboard, making it goaltending and two points for Charlotte.

LeBron got his chance to tie the game, and that’s when his shoe came off. The thing is, he still generated a clean look for the Lakers to win it — Schroder is shooting 42.9% on corner 3s this season — but the shot didn’t fall.

The Lakers are now 1-3 without Davis, who will have the stress injury in his foot re-evaluated in a couple of weeks.

Ball finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while P.J. Washington led the Hornets with 24 points.

