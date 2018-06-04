Watch: LeBron James Says Odds Have Been Stacked Against Him Since He Was Young

With the Cavaliers down two games in the NBA Finals following their 122–103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday, LeBron James isn't too concerned about the odds against him.

James said the "odds have been stacked against me since I was 5-6 years old” during his postgame media availability when a reporter asked if there was too much pressure put on him and if it was fair. James said he doesn't really get caught up in that.

He added that it's his "job to make sure we're as focused, as laser-focused as possible."

LeBron: “The odds have been stacked against me since I was 5-6 years old” pic.twitter.com/U9IkYqu4DA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2018

James had 29 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists. This comes off his 51-point performance in Game 1 that put him in a club with only five others who've scored 50 or more points in the NBA Finals.

Despite his barrage of points, the Cavs still lost Game 1 in overtime, 124–114.

Cleveland hosts Golden State for Game 3 on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.