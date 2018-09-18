Watch: LeBron James and the Lakers Have Started Practicing Together

As the buzz around the Lakers continues to circulate, LeBron James and his teammates have begun practicing together.

Fans got their first look at James on the court with his new team, as the Lakers tweeted a video on Tuesday from a scrimmage. James is seen driving past Kyle Kuzma and delivering a shot from the perimeter.

JaVale McGee and Josh Hart also get quite a bit of screen time in the video.

The Lakers had a huge offseason by signing James to a four-year, $154 million deal in July. Los Angeles also inked deals with McGee, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley.

Watch the scrimmage clip below:

Last week, Rondo, Stephenson and Brandon Ingram were seen at a team practice.

Fans can see James and the Lakers together for the first time in their opening preseason game against the Nuggets on Sept. 30 at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego.