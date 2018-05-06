LeBron James hits game-winning buzzer beater, and Twitter has a heyday

In Year 15, the legend only continues to grow for LeBron James. The 33-year-old superstar banked in a fading runner off one leg as the final buzzer sounded to give his Cleveland Cavaliers a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers now lead the series 3-0.

Here’s the video:


It’s the second game-winning buzzer beater of the playoffs: He also won Game 5 in the opening round against the Pacers with a straight-on three.

After the game, James was asked out the level of difficulty of his shot. “The level of difficulty of that shot is…” he trailed off. “It was very difficult. Don’t try it at home.”


Of course, Twitter went absolutely berserk in the immediate aftermath Saturday night.















Of course, the Raptors, who have been eliminated by James’ Cavaliers in back-to-back season, had only one reaction for a game in which they battled back valiantly only to fall to James once again.


LeBron James wins it for the Cleveland Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
