LeBron James hits game-winning buzzer beater, and Twitter has a heyday



In Year 15, the legend only continues to grow for LeBron James. The 33-year-old superstar banked in a fading runner off one leg as the final buzzer sounded to give his Cleveland Cavaliers a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers now lead the series 3-0.

Here’s the video:





It’s the second game-winning buzzer beater of the playoffs: He also won Game 5 in the opening round against the Pacers with a straight-on three.

After the game, James was asked out the level of difficulty of his shot. “The level of difficulty of that shot is…” he trailed off. “It was very difficult. Don’t try it at home.”

okie dokie this is the greatest lebron quote of all time pic.twitter.com/3MIXTpN5W0 — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) May 6, 2018





Of course, Twitter went absolutely berserk in the immediate aftermath Saturday night.





LeBron gives the Raptors a gift after they came all the way back just to lose again: pic.twitter.com/N91n55icq9 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) May 6, 2018

LeBron is the . He proving night after night‼️‼️‼️ — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) May 6, 2018









LeBron James buzzer vs Toronto featuring Titanic music pic.twitter.com/F5MrDMDb0f — Kenny Eaton (@Kenny_623) May 6, 2018





The greatest basketball player of all time @KingJames — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) May 6, 2018





I never watch a MJ game.. I'm 25.. but to witness LBJ, is a blessing! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 6, 2018





ILL SAY IT AGAIN, LEBRON JAMES IS THE BEST BASKETBALL PLAYER THAT HAS EVER LIVED. POINT BLANK, PERIOD. — Damien Harris (@DHx34) May 6, 2018





Things that are undeniably clutch: 1-Lebron James

2-Late night Whataburger — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) May 6, 2018





Never seen such a hilariously casual yet difficult buzzer beater — Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) May 6, 2018





Tough shot. Makes it look easy…. — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 6, 2018





GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!! — alex medina (@mrmedina) May 6, 2018





Wow. LeBron hits his second walk-off game winner in five home playoff games this spring. pic.twitter.com/iIxvnBir0y — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 6, 2018





King James! — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) May 6, 2018





Of course, the Raptors, who have been eliminated by James’ Cavaliers in back-to-back season, had only one reaction for a game in which they battled back valiantly only to fall to James once again.



— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 6, 2018



