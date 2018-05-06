LeBron James hits game-winning buzzer beater, and Twitter has a heyday
In Year 15, the legend only continues to grow for LeBron James. The 33-year-old superstar banked in a fading runner off one leg as the final buzzer sounded to give his Cleveland Cavaliers a 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors. The Cavaliers now lead the series 3-0.
Here’s the video:
LEBRON. JAMES. IS. UNREAL!pic.twitter.com/cJNzU6Ps4d
— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 6, 2018
It’s the second game-winning buzzer beater of the playoffs: He also won Game 5 in the opening round against the Pacers with a straight-on three.
After the game, James was asked out the level of difficulty of his shot. “The level of difficulty of that shot is…” he trailed off. “It was very difficult. Don’t try it at home.”
okie dokie this is the greatest lebron quote of all time pic.twitter.com/3MIXTpN5W0
— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) May 6, 2018
Of course, Twitter went absolutely berserk in the immediate aftermath Saturday night.
MOOD pic.twitter.com/2ze2a1f9Nc
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 6, 2018
LeBron gives the Raptors a gift after they came all the way back just to lose again: pic.twitter.com/N91n55icq9
— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) May 6, 2018
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 6, 2018
LeBron James buzzer vs Toronto featuring Titanic music pic.twitter.com/F5MrDMDb0f
— Kenny Eaton (@Kenny_623) May 6, 2018
— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 6, 2018
Never seen such a hilariously casual yet difficult buzzer beater
— Ethan Strauss (@SherwoodStrauss) May 6, 2018
Tough shot. Makes it look easy….
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) May 6, 2018
Wow. LeBron hits his second walk-off game winner in five home playoff games this spring. pic.twitter.com/iIxvnBir0y
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 6, 2018
Of course, the Raptors, who have been eliminated by James’ Cavaliers in back-to-back season, had only one reaction for a game in which they battled back valiantly only to fall to James once again.
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 6, 2018