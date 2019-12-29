LeBron James intercepted a pass, sprinted down the court with Anthony Tolliver on his tail.

What happened next is possibly the weakest foul call in NBA history.

WATCH

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Terry Stotts is challenging LeBron's flop pic.twitter.com/hItZ7EyZYt — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 29, 2019

The foul call came at the 8:34 mark of the 2nd quarter. You can see Anthony Tolliver reach and possibly graze LeBron, but James' acting job is what drew the whistle.

James went down in a heap, holding his elbow, an injury that was created by his own doing.

Terry Stotts called a timeout and challenged the foul call.

Even after review, referees upheld the foul, giving LeBron two shots.

We've got a question for NBA referees... HOW IS THIS A FOUL?!

Update: Following the game, NBA Crew Chief Pat Freher met with pool reporter Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com and asked why the foul was upheld following the challenge from Terry Stotts.

"The foul call was initially called by Matt [Myers] and when Coach Stotts challenged the play the crew chief [Fraher] is responsible for looking at the play. Upon review, from the baseline angle we saw the defender, Tolliver, run up behind a vulnerable airborne shooter, being LeBron, and make illegal contact with his left knee to the left foot of LeBron."

WATCH: LeBron James flops, gets rewarded with possibly weakest foul in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest