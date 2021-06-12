WATCH: LeBron James, Drake attend Bronny James’ high school final

With the Los Angeles Lakers in offseason mode much earlier than anticipated, the players have more time and opportunities to attend events.

LeBron James, in particular, has many duties on his plate, and one of them is helping his son, Bronny James, grow as a basketball player.

James, along with recording artist Drake, attended Bronny’s high school game. Bronny’s Sierra Canyon Trailblazers took on the Centennial Huskies in the CIF Open Division Final.

This match served as Bronny’s season debut because, in February, he suffered a torn meniscus that prevented him from playing in the spring.

James and Drake had other stars join them in attendance. J. R. Smith, who played for the Lakers last year, and Jared Dudley also came to watch Bronny play.

Bronny finished the game with seven points, but it was UCLA basketball commit Amari Bailey who dominated headlines with a 33-point outing. However, Sierra Canyon lost the game, 80-72.

Take a look at James and company cheering on Bronny:

