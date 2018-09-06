Watch LeBron James, Ben Simmons on the same team at a pick-up run

Right now in New York at Chris Brickley’s gym, the “Black Ops” runs are going on, and they are stacked. Carmelo Anthony, Trae Young and a plethora of other name NBA players have come through the gym in recent weeks. It leads to some seriously stacked pick-up games.

“They’re all competitive, they got to the NBA because they’re competitive athletes. It’s the off-season, so you might as well, if you can, play against some elite talent, they do it…” Brickley told NBC Sports earlier this summer. “It’s personal. Certain guys have certain rivalries against other guys, whether they are superstars or not superstars, so when it’s time and that other player is guarding them, they’re not going to want to be embarrassed in front of their peers. There’s 10-15 other NBA players in there…

“I think some days it is personal, and they play as hard as if it’s a playoff game.”

The other thing you see are some seriously stacked teams. For example, how about LeBron James and Ben Simmons on the same team. That happened.

Good luck stopping that.

Brickley’s workouts right now are stacked with a who’s who of the NBA — if you don’t believe me just check out his Instagram feed.

Remember, Simmons and LeBron have the same agent (Rich Paul and Klutch Sports) and they have been close for a while.

