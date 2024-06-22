Watch: Leao to serve ban after getting another simulation yellow for Portugal

There were some doubts about whether Rafael Leao would start Portugal’s second Euro 2024 group game against Turkey, and even though he did his evening last just 45 minutes.

The winger was replaced at half-time by coach Roberto Martinez with the scoreline stood at 2-0 for the Portuguese, after a first half in which Leao had contributed to starting the move for the opening goal.

As he did against the Czech Republic, the ex-Lille man received a yellow card and once again for simulation. For this reason Leao will miss the next match of the Seleçao, against Georgia scheduled on June 26th at 21:00 CEST, because two bookings in the groups equals a suspension.