How to watch Le Moyne ve Penn State: Time, streaming info, storylines for men's college basketball game

Big Ten basketball is back on Peacock, with Penn State hosting Le Moyne in a non-conference matchup Thursday at 7pm ET. Le Moyne, located in Syracuse, NY, is in its first Division I season and enters this matchup with Penn State on a two-game winning streak, with a point differential of +46 across those two wins. The newly minted members of the NEC have been led by Luke Sutherland, as well as Isaiah Salter and Mike DePersia, both of whom are averaging 2+ steals per game.

Things have been rocky of late for Mike Rhoades' Nittany Lions: after starting the season 4-0, they've lost six of their last seven and enter this matchup 5-6 overall (1-1 in the Big Ten). Most recently the team lost by one point to Georgia Tech on the 16th, meaning that all six of their losses have come by 12 points or fewer. Penn State is allowing 72.4 points per game and has allowed 80+ points in six of their games this season as it struggles to find its footing defensively.

That narrow loss to Georgia Tech was the subject of some controversy, with Penn State trailing by 10 in the 2nd but forcing overtime in a game played at Madison Square Garden. Georgia Tech won on two free throws off of a foul called in the final seconds of overtime, and Rhoades was vocal about his displeasure with the officiating.

“He blew the call, but that’s how it goes,” Rhoades said postgame. “Ace [Baldwin Jr.] was on the ground and the other guy turned around to get a shot off and Ace didn’t touch him with his hands. His left heel is the one that hit Ace, and Ace was on his back. But that’s part of the game, man. It’s very unfortunate, it’s inexcusable, but that’s life.”

A positive for Penn State heading in Thursday's game: All five of their wins this season have come at home, and they'll host the Dolphins at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park. See below for how to watch information, and the full schedule for Big Ten men's basketball on Peacock.

How to Watch Le Moyne vs Penn State College Basketball

Date: Thursday, December 21st

Time: 7pm ET (coverage begins at 6:30pm ET)

Location: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Streaming: Peacock

Men’s Big Ten College Basketball Schedule on Peacock 2023-24

Wisconsin @ Michigan State Tuesday 12/5/2023 7:00 PM Indiana @ Michigan Tuesday 12/5/2023 9:00 PM Arizona @ Purdue Saturday 12/16/2023 4:30 PM LeMoyne @ Penn State Thursday 12/21/2023 7:00 PM Maine @ Minnesota Friday 12/29/2023 7:00 PM Jackson State @ Northwestern Friday 12/29/2023 8:00 PM Purdue @ Maryland Tuesday 1/2/2024 7:00 PM Penn State @ Michigan State Thursday 1/4/2024 7:00 PM Minnesota @ Michigan Thursday 1/4/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Rutgers Tuesday 1/9/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/9/2024 9:00 PM Purdue @ Indiana Tuesday 1/16/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Nebraska Tuesday 1/23/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Purdue Tuesday 1/23/2024 9:00 PM Illinois @ Ohio State Tuesday 1/30/2024 7:00 PM Michigan @ Michigan State Tuesday 1/30/2024 9:00 PM Indiana @ Ohio State Tuesday 2/6/2024 7:00 PM Michigan State @ Minnesota Tuesday 2/6/2024 9:00 PM Michigan @ Illinois Tuesday 2/13/2024 7:00 PM Ohio State @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/13/2024 9:00 PM Iowa @ Michigan State Tuesday 2/20/2024 7:00 PM Maryland @ Wisconsin Tuesday 2/20/2024 9:00 PM Wisconsin @ Indiana Tuesday 2/27/2024 7:00 PM Purdue @ Illinois Tuesday 3/5/2024 7:00 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 6:30 PM Big Ten Tournament Wednesday 3/13/2024 9:00 PM

How to Watch Big Ten Sports on Peacock

