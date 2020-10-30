Watch: LB Foye Oluokun terrorizes Panthers in first half

Matt Urben

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun has been one of the team’s biggest surprises this season, his first as a starter. On Thursday night, Oluokun continued his dominance in the first half against the Panthers.

The third-year man out of Yale busted through the middle of Carolina’s offensive line to combine for a sack with CB Isaiah Oliver. Then, Oluokun went on to make a huge stop for Atlanta on fourth down. Check out both plays below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.



The Falcons lead the Panthers by two as the second half is set to begin.

Related

Calvin Ridley questionable to return with ankle injury

Falcons Highlights: Matt Ryan scrambles for 13-yard TD

Falcons Highlights: Julio Jones fakes out Panthers defender

Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield questionable to return vs. Panthers

11 EDGE options for Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft