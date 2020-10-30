Watch: LB Foye Oluokun terrorizes Panthers in first half

Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun has been one of the team’s biggest surprises this season, his first as a starter. On Thursday night, Oluokun continued his dominance in the first half against the Panthers.
The third-year man out of Yale busted through the middle of Carolina’s offensive line to combine for a sack with CB Isaiah Oliver. Then, Oluokun went on to make a huge stop for Atlanta on fourth down. Check out both plays below, courtesy of the team’s Twitter account.
SACKED by @foyelicious and @_isaiah_oliver_ 👊
Watch: https://t.co/K1FnFtHdis pic.twitter.com/CMcwIIya11
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2020
.@foyelicious said 🙅♂️
Watch: https://t.co/K1FnFtHdis pic.twitter.com/JPBLUU77a1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 30, 2020
The Falcons lead the Panthers by two as the second half is set to begin.
Related
Calvin Ridley questionable to return with ankle injury
Falcons Highlights: Matt Ryan scrambles for 13-yard TD
Falcons Highlights: Julio Jones fakes out Panthers defender
Falcons CB Kendall Sheffield questionable to return vs. Panthers
11 EDGE options for Falcons in the 2021 NFL Draft