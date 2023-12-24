WATCH: LB Devin White picks off Trevor Lawrence in Week 16

LB Devin White has been the story of the week since he was listed as inactive against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16. When he came back, he made sure to prove his worth.

The Bucs scored three points on their opening drive, and the Jaguars were moving the ball down the field and got to the midway point. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a ball to the right side of the field, but White was lurking, and he managed to jump the route before returning it a good few yards and getting out of bounds. The team immediately celebrated with him for the big play after returning from his foot injury.

Check out the play from White down below:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire