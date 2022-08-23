Watch: Lawrence Cager goes 34 yards for touchdown against Falcons

Jets TE Lawrence Cager has made a name for himself this preseason and, at the very least, should stick on someone’s practice squad, even if it isn’t the Jets. He followed up a two-catch, 40-yard performance against the Eagles with a three-catch, 65-yard outing against the Falcons, including a 34-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Chris Streveler.

Cager made a nice little shake-and-bake off the line of scrimmage and had plenty of field to work with after making the reception and flew into the end zone.

That touchdown helped shift the momentum to the Jets, as they pulled within 16-10 as a result, ultimately going on to win, 24-16.

Relive the highlight of Cager’s touchdown that brought New York back to life.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire