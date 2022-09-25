WATCH: Laviska Shenault Jr. scores 67-yard TD on 1st catch with Panthers

Anthony Rizzuti
Laviska Shenault Jr.’s role with the Carolina Panthers hasn’t really been clear. Heck, he hadn’t even been active prior to today’s Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

But one thing does remain apparent about the third-year wideout—his skill when the rock in his hands.

After holding New Orleans off the scoreboard for three quarters, the Carolina defense finally cracked—allowing a 5-yard touchdown to running back Mark Ingram with 12:31 remaining in the game. The score cut the Panthers’ lead to 13-7.

So, needing a response, Shenault Jr. would be the man to answer.

The former second-round pick began the following possession with a fine kick return—a 36-yard take that set his offense up at their own 33-yard line. Then, two plays later, Shenault Jr. would haul in a quick swing pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield—the very first catch of his Panthers career— and proceeded to do the rest . . .

The score gave Carolina a 19-7 lead at the 12:06 mark of the fourth quarter.

