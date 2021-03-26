Watch latest video of Hunter Henry, new-look Patriots working out in California

WATCH: Latest video of new-look Pats working out in Cali originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The new-look New England Patriots have wasted no time getting acquainted.

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham has been leading workouts with Pats pass-catchers in Orange Country, Calif. Stidham and newcomer Kendrick Bourne recently posted videos and photos of the workouts, but now we have an even better look at what the group has been up to.

Bourne, Hunter Henry, Jakobi Meyers, are among those catching passes from Stidham in a new video released Friday.

Watch below, via YouTube/EBA Sports:

While quarterback Cam Newton and receiver N'Keal Harry aren't spotted in the video, it's worth noting they've recently joined the Pats West workouts as well.

Stidham appeared in five games last season as Newton's backup and currently is slated to do the same in 2021. Of course, the Patriots could still shake up the depth chart by adding another QB via free agency, trade, or the 2021 NFL Draft.