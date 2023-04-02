WATCH: Latest training video from Chiefs WR Justyn Ross

Kansas City Chiefs WR Justyn Ross is taking full advantage of the offseason as he works toward earning a roster spot in 2023.

The 6-foot-3 and 210-pound receiver was a breakout star for Clemson back in 2018, but a rash of injuries stifled his college and professional career since. The former undrafted free agent with Kansas City is coming off of a rookie season where he wound up on injured reserve before the season even began as a result of foot surgery.

Chiefs fans got a small taste of what to expect from Ross when a clip of a recent workout appeared a few weeks ago. Now, we’re getting a look at Ross working on getting in and out of his breaks. Starcade Media’s Noah Gronniger shared a screen capture of the workout clip from Instagram:

Justyn Ross routes, looking crisp! via IG/jross.5 pic.twitter.com/ON9qzrTT1Q — Noah Gronniger (@NoahStarcade) April 1, 2023

Ross isn’t running full routes here, but he’s working on efficiency. What you want in this particular drill is very little wasted and extra movement when you’re starting and stopping — and he seems to be doing a good job of that.

It’s not a big surprise to see Ross ramping up his workload with April finally here. He’ll likely be permitted to attend the team’s rookie minicamp in May as a first-year player coming off of a season-ending injury. The same thing happened with Malik Herring just last season.

Fans are hopeful for what the future holds for the 23-year-old, especially given the team’s lack of investment in the wide receiver position so far this offseason. So long as Ross continues to put in that work and stays healthy, that hope will remain high.

