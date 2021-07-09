Watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

SNY

In this Countdown to Training Camp, the guys focus on Saquon Barkley who's been vague on when he'll return to the field after suffering a torn ACL last season. How much will the Giants depend on their star running back now that the Dallas Cowboys are back to full strength? They also discuss their confidence level in QB Daniel Jones now in his second year under head coach Joe Judge and surrounded by some new weapons.