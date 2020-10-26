Watch: Larry Fitzgerald with the brilliant hustle play

The clock was ticking down. Time was running out on the Arizona Cardinals. Chase Edmons’ run had them in field-goal position.

The problem? No timeouts. Enter the hustle of Larry Fitzgerald.

The surefire Hall of Famer made one of the smartest plays of his brilliant career.

Watch as he grabs the ball from Edmonds and hustles it to the official who can spot it.

Kyler Murray took the snap and spiked the ball, killing the clock with two seconds left.

Fitz made sure the Cardinals hurried to the line to spike it





Zane Gonzalez slipped the field goal inside the upright and the NFC West foes were heading to overtime.

Zane Gonzalez has ice in his veins




