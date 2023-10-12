WATCH: Larry Bird, Dominique Wilkins duel in G7 of ’88 ECF

It was one of the most wild endings to a playoff series in NBA history. Boston Celtic superstar forward Larry Bird would score 20 of his 34 points in the final quarter of Game 7 of the 1988 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Hick from French Lick’s legendary performance helped overcome a monstrous 47 points from Dominique Wilkins, sending the Atlanta Hawks fishing by securing a 118-116 win that went down to the wire. While the Celtics would ultimately fall to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Finals, the win over the Hawks was an instant classic and one of the most historic rockfights seen in league history both then and since.

The Human Highlight Reel was graceful in defeat, saying “That’s the greatest game I’ve ever played in or seen played. It was two guys who just did not want to lose.”

Watch the video embedded above to see for yourself just how intense their battle truly was.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire