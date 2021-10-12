Watch: Lane Kiffin plays Rocky Top at practice ahead of Tennessee game

Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) will host No. 14 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and Rebels’ head coach Lane Kiffin Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT and SEC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Kiffin served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009, guiding the Vols to a 7-6 record. He left the Vols on Jan. 12, 2010 to become USC’s head coach. He has since served as offensive coordinator at Alabama and head coach for Florida Atlantic.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Kiffin played Rocky Top at Ole Miss’ practice.

“Getting ready for Saturday, Vol football, Ole Miss football, primetime,” Kiffin tweeted on Tuesday.

The video of Kiffin playing Rocky Top at practice can be viewed below.